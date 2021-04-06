Celine Dion Applauds Trio’s A Capella Of ‘All By Myself’

Celine Dion is applauding the singing chops of this trio.

Singing trio T.3 — the self-proclaimed TikTok tenors — posted an a capella version of Dion’s “All by Myself” on April 1. Team Celine caught wind of the performance, retweeting it along with a “Bravo!” and applause emojis.

RELATED: Celine Dion Among Artists To Receive 2021 Berklee College Honour

“All by Myself” was originally released by Eric Carmen in 1975. Dion released her version of the song in 1996. “All By Myself” served as the fourth hit single from the Canadian’s fourth English-language album Falling into You. The album celebrated its 25th-anniversary last month.

Dion, 53, previously announced her Courage World Tour will resume in summer 2021. At present, the tour is scheduled to return with a June 19 date in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 19. The next North American run is expected to begin in Winnipeg on August 16 with dates in Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver.