Angelina Jolie Stars In Thrilling First Look At ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

Angelina Jolie is back in action in the first look at “Those Who Wish Me Dead”.

The Oscar-winning actress, 45, stars as Hannah in the upcoming flick, a smokejumper who is still dealing with the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire. Soon, Hannah comes across a distressed 12-year-old boy, played by Finn Little, and takes him under her wing.

The film, which is based on Michael Koryta’s 2014 novel, is directed by Taylor Sheridan (“Hell Or High Water”).

Finn Little and Angelina Jolie. Photo: Emerson Miller

The upcoming movie also stars Nicholas Hoult, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber and Jon Bernthal.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” hits big screens and on HBO Max on May 14, 2021.