DC Films Exec Allegedly Refused To Cast Superman’s Grandpa As Black, Regé-Jean Page Auditioned For Role

Regé-Jean Page had a shot at being Superman’s dad until former DC Films chairman Geoff Johns got in the way.

David S. Gover and the team behind the “Krypton” comic book series were “passionate about doing some nontraditional casting” for “Krypton”, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Johns, the chairman of DC Films at the time, rejected the idea and said “Superman could not have a Black grandfather.”

One of the actors who auditioned for the role of Superman’s grandfather was breakout “Bridgerton” star Page. This audition took place before Page became a global star. The new report follows accusations of mistreatment from “Justice League” star Ray Fisher.

A rep for Johns told the The Hollywood Reporter that Henry Cavill’s reputation as Superman influenced his casting criteria.

The executive “believed fans expected the character [of Superman’s grandfather] to look like a young Henry Cavill.”

The publication writes that other non-traditional casting ideas were also turned down.

“The creators also wanted to make one superhero character, Adam Strange, gay or bisexual,” THR reports. “But sources say Johns vetoed the idea.”

Nadria Tucker, a Black writer for “Krypton” accused Johns of challenging her on Black women’s hairstyles.

Johns allegedly “objected when a Black female character’s hairstyle was changed in scenes that took place on different days.” Tucker said, “I said Black women, we tend to change our hair frequently. It’s not weird, it’s a Black thing. And he said, ‘No, it’s not.’”

Johns’ spokesperson denied that he engaged in any racial stereotyping: “What were standard continuity notes for a scene are being spun in a way that are not only personally offensive to Geoff, but to the people that know who he is, know the work he’s done and know the life he lives, as Geoff has personally seen firsthand the painful effects of racial stereotypes concerning hair and other cultural stereotypes, having been married to a Black woman who he was with for a decade and with his second wife, who is Asian American, as well as his son who is mixed race.”

“Krypton” was cancelled in August 2019 after a 20-episode, two season run on SyFy.