Topher Grace Reveals How Jimmy Kimmel Has Kept Up His Matt Damon Feud Even In Private

Jimmy Kimmel really can’t be in the same room with Matt Damon.

On Monday, Topher Grace appeared as a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and revealed he was once in the same room together with the host and Damon, who are well known arch enemies.

“Like I said, he’s your enemy, but you happened to be at a baby shower that we went to,” Topher said.

“I was told it was a going away party,” Jimmy laughed.

“We had a mutual friend who was having their baby shower at Matt‘s house and I was sitting next to you and you told me this joke and I thought it was the funniest thing I had ever heard,” Topher continued.

He went on, “Matt gave a speech where he said ‘We’re so glad you were born’ to this baby. We were sitting there listening to this, ‘It’s really a wonderful day you were born.’ And you just learned over to me and you said, ‘He’s got to work Bourne into everything.’”

Laughing, Kimmel joked, “He’s very needy and he’s very desperate and I think he’s working as an extra on Marvel movies now.”