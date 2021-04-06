‘Pose’ Prepares For Its Curtain Call In Final Season Trailer

“Pose” is gearing up for its current call.
FX released the season three trailer for “Pose” on Tuesday. Season three will run for seven-episodes, with the premiere taking place in 1994.
“Ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide,” a synopsis explains.
“Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens,” FX adds. “Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”
The third and final season of “Pose” premieres May 2.