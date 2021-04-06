Cardi B Gets Candid About Finances, Reveals Plans To ‘Get Everything I Deserve’ When It Comes To Deals

Cardi B is opening up about her finances.

The rapper, 28, sat down with XXL Magazine and got candid about how much money she makes with all of her deals, including in music.

But according to Cardi, she has struggled in the past to get all the money she deserves, “Sometimes I feel like a company might see, you know, a girl like me, a coloured girl like me. I’m a coloured girl and I’m from the ’hood and s**t. And they might be like, ‘Oh, we could offer her a $2 million advance.’ And the company is gonna make out of you, probably f**king $50 million, $100 million.”

RELATED: BLACKPINK’s Rosé Does ‘WAP’ Dance To Celebrate 10 Million TikTok Followers, Cardi B Reacts

She added, “And you settle for $2 million because they think that you’re so thirsty for that money that they just gonna give you the $2 million. I hate making everything about race because race do exist. Race is real. But I hate when sometimes people just want to make everything about race. It’s just like, sometimes you do see that race really matters and s**t because I’ve been seeing some influencers, that are not, you know, like me. Caucasian influencers. And they’re getting paid big money. I’m a whole artist. And there is other artists that I know how much they’re getting paid. I’ve been doing my research now, heavy. And it’s like, Damn, muthaf**kas is getting ripped the f**k off. And that’s why I’m like, Nah, I’m gonna get everything that I deserve.”

And getting what she deserves is her plan for 2021.

RELATED: Cardi B Rejects Idea That Bribes Contributed To Airplay Of ‘Up’: ‘When You Start Winning, The Stories Start Spinning’

“One thing for sure that I’m doing a lot now this year is music and making sure my business is straight. Not just signing things and not just making sure that I get new deals and everything. That my money is getting handled great,” Cardi explained. “That I got good lawyers that’s handling my s**t… one thing I told my business manager, don’t even pay my business little by little. Take it all out. I don’t want to feel like I owe nothing. It’s good to be debt-free, but either way, I feel like I’ve been on deals before that like, yeah, I got paid, but I feel like I deserved more. And I made sure this year that I get everything I deserve. Not just on music deals but on everything.”

Cardi also opened up about what it’s like to be called a “female rapper” instead of just “rapper.”

“I mean, at the end of the day, I just keep feeling like I don’t care because I am a female. It’s just like, I don’t mind if you don’t put me in a category,” she said. “Like, even let’s say a billionaire, right? Like, I’d rather be the first billionaire female than just, ‘Oh, she’s a billionaire.’ I do like the identification. Like, I don’t mind it. I’m really one of those people that I love being a woman.”

Read more from Cardi on xxlmag.com.