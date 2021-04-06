Lady Gaga Goes Exudes ‘Born This Way’ Vibes In ‘Free Woman’ Visuals

Lady Gaga is back in an impactful way with her new Dom Pérignon collaboration, set to the tune of “Free Woman”.

Gaga revealed the Dom Pérignon x Lady Gaga collab, which the 12-time Grammy-winner calls “The Queendom”. The one-minute visual gives off some serious “Born This Way” vibes and features the sounds of “Free Woman” from her sixth studio album, Chromatica.

“Creative freedom is power,” Gaga wrote in one post. “The Queendom around my collaboration with @domperignonofficial is an expression of the liberating power of creative freedom. Watch the film directed by @nick_knight on April 6 💝 #DomPérignonxLadyGaga 🍾 Enjoy responsibly 💗” she captioned another.

The video clip begins with a brief callback to her “Born This Way” music video. In the scene, Gaga holds an orb containing another dancing Gaga. This may be a reference to the opening visuals of “Born This Way”.

Chromatica was released in May 2020 and boasted three sings: “Stupid Love”, “Rain on Me” and “911”.

Elsewhere, Bloodpop and Rina Swayama mulled on who should be included in theoretical Chromatica remix album.