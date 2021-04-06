Rachel Bilson Dishes On Co-Parenting Daughter Briar Rose With Hayden Christensen: ‘You Have To Trust Each Other’

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen are figuring out this co-parenting thing.

Bilson, 39, revealed how she and her “Jumper” co-star are raising their 6-year-old daughter, Briar Rose, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Luckily [my daughter’s] dad is pretty hardcore with [the COVID restrictions],” Bilson said on Monday’s debut episode of the “Betches Moms” podcast. “But you have to trust each other and you are bubbled up.”

Bilson revealed that Briar, who the parents keep out of the limelight, already has the acting itch.

“She’s already said she wants to act and I’m like, ‘How do we handle this?'” she said. “I think to keep that away from her as long as possible is our top choice… it’s not what I would want for her at this age.”

“I think she knows that her mom — and her dad’s an actor too — so she kind of knows that we are in that world,” Bilson added. “But she’s not aware of that level... I think she knows he was in ‘Star Wars’, but she has no idea what that even means, because she hasn’t seen anything. She has an idea but not really. I’d like to keep it that way.”

Bilson and Christensen co-starred together in the 2008 movie “Jumper”. The two got engaged sometime around 2009, but they called things off before the end of 2010. The two reconciled and welcomed their daughter in 2014, and separated in 2017.