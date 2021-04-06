Elton John Proclaims ‘Demi Lovato Is God’ In ‘Dancing With The Devil’ Docuseries

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Demi Lovato, Elton John.
Demi Lovato, Elton John. — Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Island Records

Elton John is praising Demi Lovato’s bravery.

Lovato opens up like never before in her YouTube Original series “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil”. Elton John, who is featured in the docuseries, is inspired by her “courage” and said he was “honoured” to take part in the series.

“Demi Lovato is God. She is fantastic. She is perfect,” John shares in the video. “But of course, we’re not perfect. We’re all human beings. She is human and she is adorable and she is brave.”

Lovato, 28, shared her appreciation for John, 74, retweeting his short speech with a pair of heart emojis.

“Dancing With the Devil” is a four-part YouTube Originals series that premiered in March. Lovato released her seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over on April 2.

