Allison Janney Debuts New Natural Hairstyle On ‘Drew Barrymore Show’, Admits ‘It’s Heaven’

Allison Janney has had enough of hiding her natural hair, and debuted her striking new silver-hued ‘do on Tuesday’s edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

“I have been dying to see this new hairdo on you live and in person. It’s stunning,” host Drew Barrymore told the “Mom” star, who is now sporting short, naturally grey and undyed hair.

“I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free. Free from hair colour and hair extensions and hair tape and blah blah blah. To be able to run my hands through my hair and hopefully sometime a man will be able to run his hands through my hair and just appreciate it. It’s heaven. I am enjoying this new chapter in my hairdo world,” Janney explained.

“Have you ever had a man like drag his hand through your hair and hit an extension, that’s a real moment,” asked Barrymore.

“Drew, one time I was flirting with this guy, I was walking down the street in New York just putting my hands in my hair and two extensions came out and I just was dropping them on the ground,” Janney admitted. “I’ve had more embarrassing moments with hair extensions coming out.”

Added Janney of her new look: “Everybody knows I wear a wig on the ‘Mom’ program now for sure.”

Janney also addressed her single status, and why she never got married and started a family.

“Yeah, I think if I would have found the right guy at the right time who wanted to have kids I probably would have with the right partner because I wasn’t ever really confident that I wanted to have kids and I would rather regret not having kids than have kids and regret that,” said Janney.

“I’m okay with it. I really am, this time in my life, getting to know who I am and what I want,

she added. I’d love to eventually find someone to share my life with but if it doesn’t happen, I’ll be just fine.”

Janney did, however, reveal she’s been “virtually dating,” and had developed a “virtual crush” on “Rip on ‘Yellowstone,’” a.k.a. actor Cole Hauser, just as her phone began to ring.

“Is that anyone fun calling?” asked Barrymore.

“I think it was Tom Cruise calling me for something,” quipped Janney. “He just keeps calling and I’m like, ‘No means no, Tom.’”