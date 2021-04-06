Florence Pugh Celebrates Zach Braff’s Birthday: ‘His Need To Make People Laugh And Smile Is Never Ending’

Zach Braff is getting an extra sweet birthday wish from Florence Pugh.

Pugh, 25, celebrated Braff’s 45th birthday on Tuesday with a trio of adorable Instagram photos. The first two images show Braff cuddling with the couple’s dog Billie. The third shows the “Scrubs” actor in matching PJ top and bottoms with mismatched shoes.

“It’s this magical persons birthday,” Pugh began. “A year ago we got Billie three days before Zach’s day and she’s flopped on her back for tummy tickles from him like this ever since. A special day for a special fella requires special foot wear and fluffy trackies.. obviously. His need to make people laugh and smile is never ending, his constant generosity and love for others is infectious.

“His creativity and ability to put real and honest words onto the page inspires many and all who’s around him but, above all, his appreciation for life and excitement for LIVING is something I always take note of,” she concluded. “Happy Birthday chicken, odd shoes is a good look.”

Braff and Pugh started dating in April 2019 and currently reside in Los Angeles. Braff directed Pugh his 2019 short film “The Time It Takes To Get There”.