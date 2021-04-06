Samantha Bee Opens Up About The ‘Big Challenges’ Of Being One Of The Only Women In Late Night TV

Samantha Bee spent a lot of her career fighting to get to where she is now.

The host of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”, 51, joined SiriusXM’s “Dan Rather’s America” and opened up about some of the “big challenges” she dealt with while working on “The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart.

“I guess getting a show was a big challenge. I guess getting someone to say ‘yes.’ I do remember many years I worked on ‘The Daily Show’ for those who are listening, who don’t know, for 12 years or something like that,” the Toronto-born star explained. “And I remember there was one point at which, maybe let’s say eight or 10 years in, that I started softly pitch a show for myself because I love doing field segments and I love going out in the world and interviewing people. It’s just one of my favourite, favourite things.”

Bee added, “So I approached people and I was like, ‘What do you think about this idea? What if I do a show myself where I do these kind of comedy, journalism pieces all around the world?'”

But according to Bee, people didn’t want another Jon Stewart.

“People were like, ‘Why would we do another comedy news show? We already have Jon Stewart. We don’t need another one.’ The imagination was so limited, that kind of television producers thought, ‘Well, we have one of those. Why would we ever duplicate – like we can’t duplicate it. We can’t clone Jon. There’s nobody else who could have opinions. There’s no other possible opinion that could be held in this space,'” she explained. “And that has really changed, but that was like a shifted worldview.”

Bee has been hosting “Full Frontal” since 2016.