Andrew Garfield Goes ‘Mainstream’ As A Smarmy Social Media Influencer

Director Gia Coppola made her feature debut with the 2013 drama “Palo Alto”, and now she’s back with her long-awaited followup, “Mainstream”.

The first trailer for the satire follows a wannabe social media influencer who winds up going viral and becoming instantly famous.

“A young woman (Maya Hawke) thinks she’s found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger (Andrew Garfield) — until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both,” reads the official synopsis for the film, which also stars Kalena Yiaueki, Nat Wolff, Johnny Knoxville and Jason Schwartzman.

Described by Deadline as “a love story of being in love with someone who doesn’t love themselves set against the new emerging culture of today’s world,” “Mainstream” premiered last year at the Venice Film Festival.

Speaking with Deadline last year, Coppola said her film “feels like it’s a fable and satire of all the things that I was witnessing on the internet and in the context of human nature and love and how to navigate through that.”

According to producer Fred Berger, “Mainstream” is a “cautionary tale that will spark debate. It points a mirror at the audience in terms of how we engage with other people and how we engage with social media and react to incentives that are subliminally sent to us all day long.”

However, he added, despite that somewhat serious subject matter, he sees the film as “such a fun quick compelling ride. It’s only when the movie ends do you realize that you’ve had a full meal of provocative questions. And part of the fun is watching Andrew totally shift from any persona that you’ve identified with him before.”

“Mainstream” premieres in theatres and on VOD on May 7.