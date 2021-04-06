Justin Long Teams Up With Sarah Ramos For Hilarious Spoof Of Selma Blair In ‘Cruel Intentions’, See The Star’s Epic Reaction

Justin Long does a great Selma Blair impression.

The actor teamed up with “Parenthood” star Sarah Ramos and epically recreated an iconic scene from “Cruel Intentions”.

In the clip shared to Ramos’ Instagram page, Long stars as Selma Blair’s character Cecile Caldwell while Ramos serves her best Sarah Michelle Gellar impression as Kathryn Merteuil.

RELATED: Justin Long Thinks He Has Coronavirus But Reveals He Can’t Get Tested

The pair recreated the scene where Kathryn tells Cecile to sleep with as many men as she can.

RELATED: Exes Drew Barrymore And Justin Long Have Sweet Exchange Online

In his own post, Long penned a message to Ramos and to Blair, “Sarah started doing these brilliant homage videos at the start of the quarantine that I really fell in love with. Long before I became a big @saraheramos fan, I was a fan of ‘Cruel Intentions’ and @selmablair.”

“So getting to play Selma IN ‘Cruel Intentions’ WITH Sarah was the most fun way to pay tribute to these funny and talented ladies,” he continued. “It also gave me a newfound appreciation for just HOW great Selma is in that movie (and how monstrous I look in comparison to her pretty face 😬).”

Just like many fans, Blair loved the reenactment, taking to the comments section: “I am laughing and I love you and I see why you never would date me despite my business managers set up attempts years ago 😂. This makes up for it. Thank you dear Justin. Great work. 💋💋💋.”

“Cruel Intentions” premiered in 1999 and also starred Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.