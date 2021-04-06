Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Pack On The PDA During Trip To Disney World

It was back in February that Aaron Rodgers confirmed he and Shailene Woodley had become engaged, and the couple loved it up during a PDA-paced trip to Disney World in Orlando over the Easter weekend.

In photos from their visit to the happiest place on Earth, the pair are seen holding hands as they stroll through the theme park.

In one pic, both are wearing face masks while the Green Bay Packers quarterback (and interim “Jeopardy!” host) sports a “Star Wars” t-shirt. Meanwhile, the “Big Little Lies” star is wearing a pair of Mickey Mouse ears atop her baseball cap.

TheImageDirect

In another photo, the two are seen sharing an embrace.

TheImageDirect

Rodgers revealed their engagement during his acceptance speech after winning the Most Valuable Player award during the 2020 NFL Honors.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments,” he said. “One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career.”