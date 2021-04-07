Johnny Orlando Drops New Music Video For ‘I Don’t’ With DVBBS, Featuring Ellie Zeiler

Johnny Orlando is on the run in a new music video for his latest single “I Don’t”, his collab with producers DVBBS.

The video is directed by Sam Cahill (who has directed music videos for Machine Gun Kelly). Orlando and dancer Ellie Zeiler play teenagers who drive up to a gas station convenience store on a lonely highway.

When Zeiler’s character pretends to slip and fall, the store clerk attends to her, allowing Orlando’s character to empty the cash register before this wannabe Bonnie and Clyde zoom away, with a pair of lawmen in hot pursuit.

“Shooting the ‘I Don’t’ music video was such a fun experience. It was the first time I’ve been back on a music video set since last fall, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team,” said Orlando of making the video.

“We shot the music video outside of L.A. with my amazing director and friend Sam Cahill on this crazy film set out in the desert. The shoot day was the first time I met Chris and Alex from DVBBS in person, as well as my co-star Ellie Zeiler. It was such a fun day, and I’m super happy with the video that we created,” added the singer-songwriter.

“‘I Don’t’ with DVBBS is my first collaboration since ‘What If’, and I haven’t been this excited to release a song in a while,” said Orlando of recording the single. “I grew up listening to DVBBS, and finally being able to work with them has been an incredible experience. I’ve learned so much from these guys, and I hope this isn’t the last thing we do together. I think the pop-EDM crossover works really well on this track and that it’s a perfect way to kick off the warm weather!”