Netflix Pays $30M For 21-Years-In-The-Making Kanye West Documentary

Kanye West has been allowing his life to be documented on film for the past two decades, and the result is a new multi-part documentary that has reportedly sold to Netflix for a whopping $30 million.

According to a report in Billboard, West partnered with a pair of filmmakers who have spent the past 21 years chronicling his life.

“Sources familiar with the project say the streaming service has acquired the yet-to-be titled project from Clarence ‘Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah — more commonly known as Coodie & Chike — who directed two of West’s first videos, ‘Through the Wire’ and the third version of Jesus Walks’,” reported Billboard.

In fact, one of those sources told Billboard that Netflix purchase the documentary — which will stream as a miniseries — “for upwards of $30 million.”

Another source offers even more detail, claiming that Simmons began filming West in Chicago back in the 1990s, “and their relationship will serve as the backbone of the documentary series, which will tell the story of the rapper and producer’s rise to success and fame’s impact on him as well hip-hop’s impact on popular culture and the world’s evolving relationship with celebrity.”

Combining private home videos with never-before-seen footage, that source says the series will also address the death of West’s mother, Donda West, and the devastating effect it had on the rapper.

Also covered in the doc will be West’s segue into the world of fashion and his failed presidential bid; it’s not known whether his recent split from Kim Kardashian will be featured.

“While West is not creatively involved in the production, the second source says he essentially has given his support by allowing himself to be filmed by Coodie & Chike for 21 years,” adds Billboard.

The as-yet-entitled series is expected to premiere later this year; Netflix would neither confirm nor deny the report.