Mick Jagger’s 21-Year-Old Son Lucas Undergoes Ear Surgery

Mick Jagger’s son Lucas is on the mend after a bout of surgery.

Lucas Jagger, 21, took to Instagram to share a number of photos of himself in a hospital.

In the first, Lucas — whom the Rolling Stones frontman shares with ex Luciana Gimenez — is sleeping, with a large bandage wrapping his head while an oxygen tube is in his nose. Meanwhile, a surgical mask is seen beneath his open mouth.

In other photos, he’s seen wearing a face mask and a hoodie while sitting in a wheelchair, and taking a selfie in a mirror while wearing a hospital gown.

According to People, his mother revealed on Instagram Stories that he underwent a tympanomastoidectomy and had a cholesteatoma removed from the middle ear.

Lucas is the second youngest of the singer’s seven children. In addition to Lucas, Mick Jagger is father to daughter Karis, 50 (who he shares with Marsha Hunt); daughter Jade, 49 (shared with ex-wife Bianca Jagger); daughters Elizabeth, 37, and Georgia, 29, and sons James, 35, and Gabriel, 23, shared with ex with Jerry Hall); and 4-year-old son Deveraux, 4, with current partner Melanie Hamrick.