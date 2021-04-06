Prince William Has Personally Thanked More Than 300 Frontline Healthcare Workers

The Duke of Cambridge has been expressing his thanks to some folks who really deserve it — more than 300 of them.

On Tuesday, Kensington Palace issued a press release to reveal that since the beginning of the year, Prince William has reached out to speak with more than 300 staff and volunteers with Britain’s National Health Service (NHS), in a series of one-on-one phone calls and video calls.

“The Duke wanted to check in on the well-being of all those supporting the NHS at this time, and to thank them for the vital part they are playing in the UK’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release declared.

In addition, the prince has also made 62 individual calls to frontline workers in hospitals, GP surgeries and pharmacies, staff and volunteers involved in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, and those working in non-clinical roles, including portering and domestic services.

“The Duke was keen to hear about the impact the pandemic has had on the well-being of staff and volunteers across all parts of the NHS who have worked so relentlessly through this extremely challenging year,” the release added. “His Royal Highness also wanted to pay tribute to the NHS’s incredible efforts over the past year, especially with regard to the hugely successful roll out of the biggest vaccination programme in British history.”

Each conversation highlighted the outstanding work being carried out each day throughout the HNS, “including the provision of medical support to those recovering from COVID-19 or long-COVID, the efforts of non-clinical staff to help their frontline colleagues, and services delivering mental health and emotional well-being support for children and young people.”