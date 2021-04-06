Tyler Perry Sets Up COVID-19 Vaccination Site In Atlanta Studios For Production Crew, Ends Quarantine Bubble

After nearly a year-long quarantine bubble to help safely restart productions at his studio lot in Atlanta, Tyler Perry is ending the protocol and helping his production crew get vaccinated. Tyler Perry Studios will end its quarantine bubble on April 10, ET can confirm.

Perry — who was vaccinated in January and has been very outspoken about building trust in the vaccine’s safety — recently set up a vaccination site at his studios for his production crews, as well as their family and close friends.

Working with Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Perry covered logistical costs of the vaccination site, while Grady staff administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to over 250 people last Saturday.

The vaccine was not mandatory for those working on the studio lot, but was open to everyone at the studio who wanted to get the shot but had not yet received it.

Over half of Perry’s production crew have now received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and Grady staff are set to return later in the month to administer the second dose.

While the quarantine bubble at the studio is coming to an end, the productions on the lot will still be following strict COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure the health and well-being of all employees on site and working on productions.

Perry and his team have managed to stay working and producing throughout the majority of the pandemic — and were among the first to return to set — due in large part to the bubble that was put in place very early on during the lockdowns.

Speaking with ET’s Nischelle Turner back in August, Perry opened up about the specialized mandates and procedures that had been developed to keep everyone safe and employed.

Perry created a 30-page set of safety guidelines, turning his studios into what he called “Camp Quarantine.” He was able to shoot full seasons of BET’s “Sistas” and “The Oval” in just two weeks.

“As I’m directing, I’m editing. So I know I have it, I know if I have the shots,” he explained of his rapid production process. “I got an amazing team, the actors are ready to go. They’ve had their scripts for months. They don’t miss a line. It’s pretty amazing.”

Check out the video below to hear more about how Perry turned his Atlanta studios into a safe place to continue shooting films and TV shows amid the shutdowns.

