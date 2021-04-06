Pam Dawber Opens Up About Making Her ‘NCIS’ Debut Opposite Husband Mark Harmon

It’s taken 18 seasons, but Pam Dawber is finally acting opposite her husband, Mark Harmon, in the April 6 episode of “NCIS” .

Discussing her “NCIS” debut in this week’s episode, the former “Mork and Mindy” star opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the character she’s playing in her four-episode story arc.

As Dawber explains, fans expecting Harmon’s Jethro Gibbs to get romantically entangled with Dawber’s character — a veteran investigative journalist — will be disappointed.

“Trust me, I’ve been answering a lot of questions about that within my own friend group. I was like, no, this is not going to be romantic,” she told EW.

RELATED: Pam Dawber To Join Husband Mark Harmon On ‘NCIS’

“I talked to the writers and the producers before I signed on and said, ‘If this is a romantic interest, I’m not interested.’ They said not at all, that’s not where we’re going with this,” she added.

Bill Inoshita/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dawber also admitted that this hasn’t been the first time she’s been approached about guesting on her husband’s show.

“The show has been on for a hundred years, and they have come at me a few times,” she explained. “Either I just didn’t want to do it or I didn’t appreciate what it was they wanted me to do. Or it was near Christmas and it was like, “I can’t do this. I’ve got my parents coming into town.” I just haven’t been interested in, you know, chasing the business,” she admitted. “At this age, that’s what you do. You’d have to really want it. I just don’t want to put myself out anymore.”

RELATED: Mark Harmon Did Not Expect ‘NCIS’ To Be A Hit: ‘We Were Up Against ‘American Idol”

However, that changed when she found out about the character producers wanted to play. “Then I guess they had created this character Marcie. Mark didn’t tell me about it. Suddenly I have an email from my agent and I was like, ‘Oh, poor Harry, my poor agent, here we go again. I’m going to turn him down.’ And he goes, ‘Well, you might want to read this.’ I guess they were running names for who they could bring in for it and Mark said, ‘You should be talking to my wife about this character.’ The character is so good. I just fell in love with what they wrote,” she added.

She also teased her onscreen dynamic with Harmon, whom she married in 1987.

“It’s fun because Gibbs grunts out a lot of lines. He doesn’t give a lot. So they go toe-to-toe. He frustrates the hell out of Marcie. So they’ve got this oddball relationship where they’re checking each other out. She doesn’t understand whether is he a truth teller. Is this guy for real? And he’s thinking sort of the same thing about her,” she offered.

“NCIS” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.