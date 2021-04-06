Adam Levine, Wife Behati Prinsloo & Their Daughters Wear Matching Tie-Dye Dresses In Family Photo

Adam Levine will do whatever it takes to achieve family togetherness.
The Maroon 5 frontman proved that on Tuesday when he took to Instagram and shared a rare family photo with his 12.9 million followers.
In the pic, Levine, wife Behati Prinsloo are standing hand-in-hand with daughters Gio and Dusty, all attired in matching pink tie-dye dresses — even Levine.
Levine wrote in the caption, “girls just wanna have fun 💅🏻.”
As he told Ellen DeGeneres during a 2019 visit to her daytime talk show, ever since he exited “The Voice” he’d been enjoying being a full-time dad.
“Now I’m just, like, a stay-at-home dad,” he told DeGeneres. “I just stay home and do very little. It’s great.”