Demi Lovato Talks About Feeling ‘Survivor’s Guilt’ Following DMX’s Alleged Overdose: ‘You Ask Yourself, Why Am I Still Here And Others Not?’

Demi Lovato has spoken out about what it was like seeing the news about DMX’s alleged overdose over the weekend amid her own battle with addiction.

Lovato, 28, overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl in 2018, with her now opening up about just how close she was to dying in her new YouTube documentary “Dancing With the Devil”.

DMX is currently in hospital after suffering a heart attack following an alleged overdose on Friday night.

New York’s PIX11 News posted a tweet over the weekend in which the rapper’s attorney, Murray Richman, said he had now been taken off life support at the White Plains Hospital in New York and was breathing on his own, but his condition remained concerning.

Here's what DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, told PIX11 News Saturday afternoon. MORE: https://t.co/yBATmKlUeV pic.twitter.com/BHzJTa3nkQ — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 3, 2021

Lovato said on “TMZ Live”, “Any time I see somebody OD or pass away that’s in the public eye I immediately think ‘that could have been you had you not been putting all this work into the last couple of years of your life.’

“There’s times I’ve even talked about feeling survivor’s guilt. You do ask yourself ‘why am I still here, why are others not?’ It’s a challenging thing to get over… I had to realize that every day is a day that someone else doesn’t get,” she added.

The musician, who has been open about her struggle with addiction and eating disorders over the years, continued, “Every day I am here on this earth is a day that I need to be counting my blessings for and just being appreciative and grateful for. It makes me want to live the best life I can possibly live knowing others didn’t get the chance that I did.”