Pete Davidson Says He Wanted Questlove To ‘Punch Me In The Face’ In ‘SNL’ Sketch With Timothée Chalamet

Pete Davidson is willing to suffer for his work.

The comedian chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show”, with the host asking him about a recent “Saturday Night Live” sketch he did with Timothée Chalamet and Questlove.

Davidson said of Questlove, “He got to hit me, which was cool! I asked him if he would really hit me and he said no.”

As Fallon insisted you can’t have someone hit you on national television, Davidson laughed, “I thought it’d be cool for the sketch, you can usually tell when it’s a fake hit, I wanted him to punch me in the face.”

Davidson also spoke about New York City legalizing weed, telling Fallon: “I think you can see it in my eyes how happy I am.

“I think it’s 12 years too late for me and my police record, but other than that I think it’s a great thing… finally. It’s a cool thing for the city.”

He started off the interview by revealing how he jokingly gave Alec Baldwin some exercise advice, telling him to do 100 pushups and 100 sit-ups a day to look like him.

However, Davidson told Fallon he doesn’t actually follow the workout regimen himself, laughing that he just still has metabolism and age on his side.

Pete Davidson on “The Tonight Show”. — Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Davidson and Fallon also played random instruments, with the hope the Roots could guess the songs they were performing.