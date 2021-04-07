Gaten Matarazzo Says ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Will Be ‘The Scariest One’

The new season of “Stranger Things” won’t be for the little ones.

On Tuesday, star of the hit Netflix series Gaten Matarazzo was on “The Tonight Show” to talk about his new show “Prank Encounters”.

Asking about “Stranger Things”, though, Fallon noted that Matarazzo had told him earlier that the upcoming fourth season would be “the scariest one.”

“Ooh, yeah. That’s the one thing that I’ve noticed,” the young actor confirmed. “I was reading it and (thought) they are going for it this year, that’s pretty cool.”

He joked, “I don’t know if the toddlers are going to enjoy it as much.”

The fourth season of “Stranger Things” was announced in September 2019. Filming began in February 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, production was shut down for several months but resumed in the fall.

A release date for the new season has yet to be announced.