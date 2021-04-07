Sylvester Stallone Reveals Whether He’ll Be Appearing In ‘Creed III’

Click to share this via email

Sylvester Stallone won’t be reprising his role as Rocky Balboa for “Creed III”.

The actor recently responded to a fan asking whether there will be a third movie on Instagram, writing: “It will be done but I won’t be in it. Keep punching.”

Stallone’s rep then told The Hollywood Reporter he wouldn’t be starring in the upcoming flick, sharing no further details.

The news comes after it was revealed that Michael B. Jordan, who will be returning as Adonis “Donnie” Johnson Creed, will be making his directorial debut with the eagerly anticipated film.

Stallone, who first played Balboa in 1976’s “Rocky”, reprised his iconic role in the previous two films, with 2015’s “Creed” earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

He then starred in “Creed II”, which was released in November 2018.

There were five sequels centred upon the fictional character following the release of the first flick.

“Creed III” is scheduled to be released on Nov. 23, 2022.

