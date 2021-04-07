Dave Chappelle Reveals Celebs Left ‘Dirty Notes’ For Then-Incoming Trump White House Staff

Dave Chappelle is spilling the beans about some White House intrigue.

This week, the comedian was on Naomi Campbell’s YouTube show “No Filter”, and revealed the truth behind an early Donald Trump administration assertion.

“Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said the Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets?” Chappelle said.

He was referring to claims by then-Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who said that when staff came into the White House in 2017, they found notes with comments like “You will fail” written on them.

Chappelle told Campbell, “I saw this happening. I’m not going to say who did it. But it was celebrities, writing all this crazy s**t and putting them all over there. I saw them doing it, so when I saw it on the news I laughed real hard.”

At the time Grisham made her allegations, former Obama aides denied the claims, with former national security adviser Susan Rice calling them a “bald-faced lie.”