Caitlyn Jenner Is Reportedly Considering Running For Governor Of California, Despite Previous Denial

Caitlyn Jenner is “actively” exploring a run for governor of California, it’s been reported.

Multiple sources confirmed the news to Axios after it was reported that Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, was facing a recall election.

Jenner is reportedly being assisted in her consideration by longtime GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren, who first met the former Olympian through her work with the American Unity Fund, a GOP non-profit focused on LGBT issues.

Wren helped organize the January 6 rally Donald Trump spoke at before the Capitol riots. She previously worked at Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Jenner, who is a Republican, used to be a Trump supporter and voted for him in the 2016 election, but criticized him in 2018, saying she was wrong to think he would help transgender people as president.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, who has been open about her political views over the years, previously considered running for Senate in California back in 2017.

Transgender rights activist Jenner previously told radio host John Catsimatidis that she was interested in the “the political side of activism” and “would look for a senatorial run.”

“Can I do a better job from the outside?” she said, according to CNN. “Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that. Yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run.”

Despite the speculation, Jenner’s manager, Sophia Hutchins, denied Jenner was going to run for Governor of California back in February of this year.

She said in a statement, according to Politico: “Caitlyn is not running for governor, has never considered running for governor and is very happy doing the work that she is doing to promote LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children.”

