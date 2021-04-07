Emma Stone Goes From Nice To Naughty In Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Trailer

Emma Stone is all sorts of cruel in Disney’s new live-action trailer for “Cruella”.

Stone stars as the villainous and notoriously fashionable Estella “Cruella” de Vil. The movie takes place in 1970s London during the punk rock revolution. She stars opposite two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson, who plays the terrifyingly haute-fashion legend Baroness von Hellman.

“Their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella,” a synopsis for the movie explains.

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) and also stars Joel Fry (“Game of Thrones”), Paul Walter Hauser (“BlacKkKlansman”), Emily Beecham (“Daphne”), Mark Strong (“The Imitation Game”) and Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag”), among others.

“Cruella” premieres May 28 on Disney+.