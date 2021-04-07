Brad Paisley And Kimberly Williams-Paisley Journal Their ‘Meaningful Moments’

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have an adorable tradition — they sit down together and journal their favourite memories from the year.

“Our greatest hits,” Williams-Paisley, 49, tells People. “We record the meaningful moments, the best laughs. That’s a big part of our relationship—focusing on the laughter and keeping a sense of play.”

“A lot of married couples would rather do anything but spend the evening together,” Paisley added, noting that he fell for Williams-Paisley when he saw her in “Father of the Bride” (1991). “That’s not the case in our house.”

The sweet couple also shared their favourite things about each other.

“You keep our house afloat — seeing you give birth to two kids and raise a third is amazing,” Paisley told his wife. “And you try to do the right thing all the time.”

“You care about all creatures, great and small,” Williams-Paisley told her husband. “It’s so sweet how much you care.” Also, “He cleans toilets and never complains about it.”

The love between the two is still going strong, though Paisley would be lying if he said the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t affected him.

“I started bawling,” he reflected on the early days of the pandemic. “Huck said, ‘What is it?’ And I said to Kim, ‘I think a lot of people are going to die.’ It hit me that we were looking at a really difficult future. For me, that was the low point.”

Paisley and Williams-Paisley have been married since 2003 and share two sons: William Huckleberry Paisley, 14, and Jasper Warren Paisley, 11.