Tom Brady Says Wife Gisele Bündchen ‘Brings Out The Best Version Of Me’

Tom Brady has the best kind of life partner.

On Wednesday, the NFL star sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America”.

RELATED: Tom Brady Jokes About Stumbling After Super Bowl Boat Parade

During the conversation, Brady talked about his home life, including his kids and his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

GMA EXCLUSIVE: “She brings out the best version of me.” @TomBrady sits down one-on-one with @michaelstrahan to talk about his 12-year marriage to Gisele and spending quality time with his kids in the off season. https://t.co/WRa19Pkehy pic.twitter.com/P99zZ8JVpq — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 7, 2021

“I try to keep my kids grounded so they know they have to work hard. Mom and Dad’s life is very unique in this world. I don’t want them to take those things for granted, I want them to make the impact in the world they will make,” he said.

On his 12-year marriage to Bünchen, the football player said, “I give her a lot of credit for that. She is the one that supports the family and makes sacrifice. She brings out the best version of me.”

Brady also talked about the incident in which he thew his Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl MVP boat parade.

GMA EXCLUSIVE: “There was not a lot going through my mind at that point. I mean, that was not smart.” @TomBrady jokes with @michaelstrahan about throwing the Lombardi Trophy at the boat parade following the Bucs #SuperBowl win. https://t.co/WRa19Pkehy pic.twitter.com/2HV7aJV1yq — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 7, 2021

“First of all there was not a lot going through my mind at that point,” he recalled. “That was not smart. If we drop it that’s a little bit of a problem but the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp, had those things clipped one of my boys in the other boat that would have been an ugly parade.”

RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Defends Tom Brady’s Lombardi Trophy Toss

At 43 years old, Brady is now the oldest Super Bowl winner in history, but looking back on his rookie years, he admitted that he wishes he’d kept his rookie trading cards.

GMA EXCLUSIVE: “I definitely should’ve kept some of them but whatever I think it all worked out pretty good.” @TomBrady jokes with @michaelstrahan about finding his rookie cards after one sold for $2.25 million. https://t.co/Cl197k3R4w pic.twitter.com/5A8UhCoc85 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 7, 2021

One rookie card recently sold for $2.25 million, prompting Brady to say of his trading card deal, “I thought I would be rich. Now you see these cards worth all that money now, I definitely should’ve kept some of them!”