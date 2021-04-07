Taylor Swift Releases ‘From The Vault’ Track ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Taylor Swift treated fans to another old-school release Wednesday.

The singer dropped a new “From the Vault” song, 2008’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine”, that will appear on her new re-recording of Fearless.

Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: “REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE” https://t.co/PCexr31q9x — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 7, 2021

Swift’s upcoming LP will be released April 9.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Drops ‘Elvira Remix’ Of Her New ‘Love Story’ Recording

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is the first of five albums the multi-Grammy winner will release re-recordings of, following her highly publicized feud with Big Machine Label Group’s Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over her original master recordings.

Swift recently released the full tracklisting for the album:

In true Swift style, she’s been dropping clues and multiple hints to encourage fans to guess what she’s planning to release next.