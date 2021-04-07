Taylor Swift Releases ‘From The Vault’ Track ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’

By Becca Longmire.

Taylor Swift treated fans to another old-school release Wednesday.

The singer dropped a new “From the Vault” song, 2008’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine”, that will appear on her new re-recording of Fearless.

Swift’s upcoming LP will be released April 9.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is the first of five albums the multi-Grammy winner will release re-recordings of, following her highly publicized feud with Big Machine Label Group’s Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over her original master recordings.

Swift recently released the full tracklisting for the album:

In true Swift style, she’s been dropping clues and multiple hints to encourage fans to guess what she’s planning to release next.

