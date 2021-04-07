Satan Joins Big Wireless To Torture Consumers In Ryan Reynolds’ New Mint Mobile Ad

Ryan Reynolds is standing up to Satan.

Reynolds stars in a new commercial for Mint Mobile, a telecommunications company he co-founded back in 2015. In the video, Satan seeks new ways to inflict horrors on man.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Is Officially Vaccinated And 5G-Ready

“Finding love on Match inspired me to look for other ways to be happy. So I took a new job at Big Wireless,” the dark lord explains. “These guys torture people on a whole ‘nother level.”

The commercial highlights how poorly consumers are treated by big wireless companies — something that could be avoided if they signed on with Mint.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Free Guy’s Latest Release Date Change

“From Match to sneakers and now wireless… Satan is on fire!” Reynolds said in a press release. “We like to break new ground at Maximum Effort so the idea of having Satan find professional success at Big Wireless right after finding love on Match was so appealing.”

“I like to think of it as my own personal MCU,” he concluded. “The Mephistopheles Commercial Universe.”