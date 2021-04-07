‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Melissa Claire Egan Expecting Baby Boy

Congratulations to Melissa Claire Egan and her husband, Matt Katrosar. The happy couple is expecting a baby boy.

The news comes after “The Young and the Restless” actress revealed she’s suffered several miscarriages and struggled with fertility. Egan took to Instagram Tuesday to make the announcement and show off her growing baby bump.

“Very excited to share, Baby Boy Katrosar is set to arrive at the end of August,” the soap star shared. “As happy as we are, the journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages.”

Egan went on to encourage others going through any kind of fertility issues not to give up hope.

“To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you’re not alone,” she added. “I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug. Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!”

Egan and Katrosar, who has also appeared on the soap series, tied the knot in July 2014. The couple talked to ET back in November about how “The Young and the Restless” “borrowed” Katrosar to play his wife’s kidnapper on the long-running TV show.

“As everyone knows, it’s COVID times and even while we’re taping we’re all six feet apart,” Egan told ET’s Matt Cohen. “So, our executive producer texted me, he goes, ‘Can we borrow your husband to come and maul you?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ But it made sense, he’s like, ‘No one’s allowed to touch you.'”

With the couple on board, Katrosar starred as a kidnapper on “The Young and The Restless” and even jokingly had his wife call him “kidnapper” around the house.

