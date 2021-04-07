Amanda Gorman Isn’t Ashamed To ‘Seek Greatness’ On The Cover Of ‘Vogue’

Amanda Gorman is ready for the spotlight.

After her sensational poem recitation at Joe Biden’s inauguration earlier this year, the 23-year-old poet is now on the cover of Vogue‘s May issue.

Amanda Gorman – Photo: Annie Leibovitz for Vogue

Talking about how far she’s come at such a young age, Gorman says, “It took so much labour, not only on behalf of me, but also of my family and of my village, to get here.”

Amanda Gorman – Photo: Annie Leibovitz for Vogue

The poet also shares her feelings about her incredible success and trying to achieve greatness.

“I’ve learned that it’s okay to be afraid. And what’s more, it’s okay to seek greatness,” she says. “That does not make me a black hole seeking attention. It makes me a supernova.”

Amanda Gorman – Photo: Annie Leibovitz for Vogue

That said, Gorman is mindful about not becoming tokenized as a young Black woman.

“I don’t want it to be something that becomes a cage –- where to be a successful Black girl, you have to be Amanda Gorman and go to Harvard,” she explains. “I want someone to eventually disrupt the model I have established.”