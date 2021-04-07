Ray Romano Got Caught Letting One Rip On Zoom: ‘I Lost About 9 Friends’

There has been no shortage of Zoom fails during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Ray Romano can attest.

Romano, 63, dropped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday and, fortunately, had got his video-chat faux-pas out of the way during an earlier incident.

“I had to learn the ins and outs of Zooming,” he explained to Jimmy Kimmel. “I did a Zoom with a bunch of friends and it wasn’t until after that I realized that when you pass wind on Zoom, I thought, I don’t care, they don’t know.”

“And then my friend told me after, ‘Dude, your box lights up. When there’s a noise, you light up,'” he revealed. “So I lost about nine friends in lockdown.”

Fortunately, the lockdown experience has not been entirely negative for the “Everybody Loves Raymond” alum.

“One of the good things was, I found out during lockdown that not showering for four days is not that different than five days,” he joked. “You know what I mean? The gross factor levels out, it flattens out after four. That was the best thing.”