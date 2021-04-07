Addison Rae Reveals Whether Her Hectic Career Has Affected Her Love Life

Addison Rae discusses how her hectic career has affected her love life in a new interview with “The Morning Mash Up” on SiriusXM.

The social media star, who recently released her debut single “Obsessed”, shares: “Right now is my time to focus on me and I’ve kind of really just taken control of that and realize that you can only get presented opportunities for so long and then they kind of go away.

“And when you’re in a relationship, especially like a romantic one, I’m very guilty of putting a lot into that and loving that. And I think my entire life I’ve kind of always looked up to love. I’m a hopeless romantic, if you will. But I do know that maybe now’s my time to be hopelessly in love with myself and that’s kind of what I’ve been trying to do, which has been an interesting thing.”

“I mean, I do love a good relationship. I think they’re always inspiring and fun. And of course, my past relationship has even inspired some of my music,” she adds. “So it’s kind of cool just to relate feelings and emotions and not necessarily the person or exact scenarios, but just being able to relate the feeling of love and being able to have experienced that as is really good, especially for writing.”

It was revealed last month that Rae and boyfriend Bryce Hall had called it quits after confirming their relationship in November.

Rae also talks about how she felt the first time a paparazzo showed up and followed her.

“I thought it was really cool. It was really cool. I was eating lunch and I was with a friend and I saw, I just was like, ‘What is this?’ I just, wasn’t very sure of how that worked. I was like, ‘Do they film? Do they picture? I was just… autographs?’

“Like, I don’t know how it worked. But I thought it was really cool. I mean, of course, anyone that has had that happen to them — especially for the first time — it’s like a ‘ahhh’ moment. You’re like, ‘What is my life? It’s so crazy.'”

The singer and actress also reveals she used to be “obsessed” with Justin Bieber, and discusses whether she’ll be working on more music with Benny Blanco.

Plus, Rae discusses starring in the Netflix movie “He’s All That”: