Selena Gomez And DJ Snake Go Head-To-Head In ‘Selfish Love’ TikTok Challenge

In the battle of “Selfish Love” collaborators Selena Gomez and DJ Snake, Gomez works smarter, not harder.

Snake and Gomez submitted their entries into the “Selfish Love” TikTok challenge on Tuesday. Snake issued the challenge by posting his video and tagging Gomez. In his video, the renowned DJ sits on a stool in a comfy white suit-robe hybrid with matching slippers. He does a revolution in the stool, transforming into a chic party-ready ensemble at the halfway point of the spin.

Snake made sure to tag Gomez, a subtle nod to put up or shut up.

Well, Gomez answered emphatically. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum wears grey sweaters and a white long-sleeve shirt while sitting in a stylist’s chair. She does a rotation and… is still wearing the exact same outfit. Gomez did offer a cute hair flip as her dog watched along.

“@DJSnake it’s pretty clear who the winner of this challenge is,” she wrote to her collaborator.

Gomez and Snake released their “Selfish Love” collaboration earlier this year. It follows the 2018 release of their debut team-up “Taki Taki”.