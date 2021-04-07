Leslie Jordan Let’s It Slip That ‘Golden Girls’ Star Rue McClanahan ‘Lost’ Money In The Bernie Madoff Scandal

Leslie Jordan is spilling all the tea.

The “Will And Grace” star, 65, virtually sat down Andy Cohen on Tuesday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” and joined the host in a segment called “Has Leslie Met Them?”

The point of the game was simple, to get Jordan to reveal whether he’s met certain celebrities or not. And first up were the “Golden Girls”.

When Cohen asked if Jordan has met any of the iconic cast, Jordan explained, “I met Betty White, we met on ‘Boston Legal’. She said to me, ‘How many episodes did they hire you for?’ I said, ‘Five.’ She said, ‘I’m either gonna kill you or you’re gonna kill me,’” he laughed, before adding that White ended up killing him off the show by “hitting me in the head with a skillet.”

He had also made friends with Rue McClanahan during their stand-up comedy days, revealing, “A lot of people don’t know this but she lost some of her money to the Madoff scandal.”

Adding, “Oh! Listen to me. Gossiping and carrying on with things I probably shouldn’t be talking about.”

Cohen tried to get more info out of Jordan about how much money McClanahan lost, but the star kept his next response simple, “I think so, but I don’t know… rumour has it.”

Bernie Madoff was a former market maker, investment advisor and financier who was convicted of fraud in 2009. He’s currently serving a federal prison sentence for offences related to a massive Ponzi scheme.

Later during the interview, Jordan also gushed about his love of Dolly Parton.