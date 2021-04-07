Don Johnson Reminisces About Co-Starring With Ellen DeGeneres In ‘Goodby Lover’

Click to share this via email

Don Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres go way back.

On Wednesday, the former “Miami Vice” star appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and the two reminisce about starring together in the 1998 film “Goodbye Lover”.

“I had completely forgotten that we were in a movie,” DeGeneres remarks.

“I recall that you had made a choice to be frumpy in the movie, and I thought, ‘Well, that’s brave,'” Johnson says.

DeGeneres explains that she was playing an angry cop in the movie, and wore “droopy breasts” and walked with a limp.

“I don’t know anything about the details,” Johnson says, adding, “But I do remember the corndogs.”

The host then shows photos from the movie in which she was chowing down on corndogs.

DeGeneres also recalls being in Italy with Johnson, where he was very admired for his good looks.

The actor shares the story of walking into one store where an attendant told him, “Mr. Johnson, congratulations on the way you look!”