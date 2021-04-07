Brandi Carlile Hypnotizes With Joni Mitchell’s Cover Of ‘A Case Of You’

Brandi Carlile is doing right by Joni Mitchell.

Carlile dropped by Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday to discuss her new memoir, Broken Horses. The four-time Grammy-winner also grabbed her guitar for an acoustic cover of Mitchell’s “A Case of You”.

Carlile, 39, “wanted to write the experience with my faith journey as a queer person” in her new book. She told Colbert about her attempt to get baptized as a teen.

“The pastor pulled me aside and told me right before it was going to happen that he wasn’t going to do it because I’m gay,” she said. “I don’t know if it was supposed to be a shock or if he thought something was going to be denounced or that there was going to be some kind of repentance moment.”

“It turned into this movie of me running out of the church in front of everybody I loved and being really humiliated… But I don’t think I ever really felt accepted by any of those people until that moment, so really beautiful things came from that trauma,” she continued. “I’ve been able to hold onto and maintain my faith in spite of and maybe because of that day.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.