Steve Harvey Says Miss Universe Mix-Up Was ‘The Worst Week Of My Life’

Steve Harvey is still trying to live down his infamous Miss Universe flap.

The “Family Feud” host appears on Kevin Hart’s SiriusXM show “Comedy Gold Minds” Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET and talks about the 2015 incident in which he announced the wrong pageant winner.

Insisting that the mix-up wasn’t his fault, Harvey explains, “They said, we’ll announce the second runner up, and then we’ll have standing there the first runner up, and Miss Universe, and we’ll do it that way. Well, the lady that did the show when Trump owned it, she decided on the night of, after two days of rehearsal, ‘I’m putting the third name on there,’ and they printed it on the card. Well, in the teleprompter after I announced the second runner up, the teleprompter said, ‘and the new 2015 Miss Universe is…’ The dude in my ear, said, ‘read the next name on the card, Steve. Hold, hold, hold.’ I looked at the next card. I said, ‘Miss Colombia!’ That white boy said ‘good job, Steve, go to the back.'”

When he backed off, another person told him, “Big dog, you said the wrong name.”

“I said, ‘Man, the f**k you talking about? I didn’t say the wrong name, I read the name that was on the f**king card.’ He said, ‘Man, they put a third name on the card.’ I said, ‘B***h, ain’t nobody told me! Hold up, hold up. No, dog.’ I’m really back there cussing. So I said, ‘I’m going to go out here and fix it.’ They said, ‘no, Steve we’ll straighten it out tomorrow morning in the newspaper.’ I said, ‘that’s bullsh**t, dog. This lady deserves her crown.’ I took my stupid a** back out there. I should have let them announce it the next day in the newspaper. I wouldn’t have caught none of the hell I caught.”

Things only blew up from there, as Harvey recalls.

“When I woke up the next morning, it was everywhere. It was the headline in every country. And it was the worst week of my life, man, in show business. I mean, man, them boys was driving by my house,” he says. “I lived in Atlanta, had a little gate in front of my house. They was throwing rocks over the gate with notes on it. You know, it was calling me names. I don’t know Spanish, but I know ‘puta,’ they call you ‘puta’ a lot of times. I know that ain’t good because it was ‘puta’ in all the notes and all the texts.”