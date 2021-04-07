Shaquille O’Neal Surprises Young Man As He Pays Off His Engagement Ring Debt During Shopping Trip

Shaquille O’Neal continues to give back.

The former professional basketball player revealed he paid for a young guy’s engagement ring during Tuesday’s “NBA on TNT”.

Shaq shared, “I seen the guy come in — he was just so shy. He was saying, ‘Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?’

“And I was like, ‘My man, how much is the ring?’ I’m not going to say the amount, but it’s not a lot for me.”

"I'm just trying to make people smile… That's all."@SHAQ helped a young man out at a local jewelry store by paying for his engagement ring.

The generous star went on, “I was like, ‘You know what? Tell your girlfriend I got her. I’ll take care of it.’

“At first, he didn’t want to take it. He was like, ‘Man, I can’t do that.’ I said, ‘Don’t worry about it. I do it all the time.’ I’m just trying to make people smile, that’s all.”

Shaq also revealed how he did the same at a furniture store recently.

He recalled, “This lady, she had an autistic daughter. And she was also looking to pay for some furniture and I just took care of her. So, I’m into making people happy.

“Whenever I leave the house, I just try to do a good deed.”