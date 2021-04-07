Tiger Woods’ Car Crash Caused By Speed, Authorities Say

The cause of Tiger Woods’ car crash in February that left him hospitalized with serious injuries has been determined. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the primary cause of the crash was speed.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Villanueva said that Woods was driving 84 to 87 miles per hour during the crash before he hit a tree. Villanueva stressed that “no preferential treatment” was given to Woods and that they were only able to release the findings of the crash with his permission.

Captain of the Lomita Station, James Powers, said the primary cause of the crash was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway. He said that they did not conduct a field sobriety test at the time because it was inappropriate given the seriousness of Woods’ injuries. Powers said that there was no evidence of impairment, alcohol, narcotics or any evidence of medication in the vehicle or on Woods, and that there was no evidence he was on his cell phone or driving during the accident.

Earlier this month, Villanueva said that the investigation into Woods’ crash had been completed, but declined to share its findings at the time due to “privacy issues.”

“A cause has been determined. The investigation has concluded,” he said. “However, we have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel… There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we are going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we’ll be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

Woods was the sole driver and occupant in the crash, which took place on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in California on Feb. 23. The 45-year-old athlete had to be pulled from his vehicle by firefighters and paramedics and was transported by ambulance to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle he was driving was totaled after it traveled several hundred feet from the center divider, hit a tree and rolled over several times. Officials said at the time that they suspected speed was a factor in his accident.

“There was no evidence of any impairment whatsoever. He was lucid, no odor of alcohol, no evidence of any medication, narcotics, or anything like that, that would bring that into question,” Villanueva previously told reporters when asked if Woods could possibly face reckless driving charges. “This is what it is, an accident.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Anish Mahajan — the Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where Woods underwent emergency surgery on his leg — said that he would be undergoing continuing orthopaedic care and recovery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.