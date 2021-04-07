Capturing A Killer Is Only The Beginning In ‘Sons Of Sam’ Docuseries Trailer

What if one of history’s most famous serial killers didn’t act alone?

That’s the question asked by the new four-part Netflix documentary series “Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness”.

RELATED: Sneak Peek At ‘Moment Of Truth’, Docuseries Probing 1993 Murder Of Michael Jordan’s Father

A trailer for the series introduces the famous “Son of Sam” murders in 1970s New York, which sent the city into a frenzy until the arrest and conviction of David Berkowitz seemingly brought the case to an end.

Photo: Netflix

But one person, author Maury Terry, was “convinced Berkowitz had not acted alone, would go on to spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined – and his pursuit of that elusive truth would eventually cost him everything.”

Photo: Netflix

“Drawing on archival news footage, conversations with the people closest to the investigation, and Terry’s own words and case files to tell a cautionary tale of a man who went down a rabbit hole and never came out. But was Maury Terry just chasing ghosts – or are the true Sons of Sam still out there…”

RELATED: New Docuseries To Detail ‘The Rise And Fall Of Victoria’s Secret’

Photo: Netflix

Director Joshua Zeman talked to Rolling Stone about revisiting the long closed case.

“Examining the case with a more skeptical eye, you can literally see how the police, the press and even the public all had a hand in creating this lone gunman mythology,” he explained. “Of course, you understand why it happened because this was such an incredible time in New York City, but you can also see these holes in the investigation start to appear, where bad decisions are being made and evidence is being missed, to the point that it’s shocking. And that’s what Maury was up against — and why despite all the evidence he had, he couldn’t convince the public of a different narrative. He just couldn’t change history — until now.”