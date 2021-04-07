Jodie Turner-Smith Stars As Anne Boleyn In New Teaser For Channel 5 Series

Jodie Turner-Smith takes on the role of Anne Boleyn in a newly-released teaser for the eagerly anticipated three-part Channel 5 series.

Turner-Smith plays King Henry VIII’s ill-fated second queen, with the clip showing her walking through the King’s court, making her way down the aisle looking sombre.

The drama explores the final months of her life as she attempts to save herself from her beheading. There’s also a focus on Boleyn’s loving relationship with her daughter, the future Queen Elizabeth I, in the show.

Newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner has penned the series, with her telling Deadline of Turner-Smith last year: “Jodie is a complete natural queen. She is magnetic and has this deep dignity that she brings to the part.”

“I loved the script, and the humanity of the person at the centre of it,” Turner-Smith recently told British Vogue of the role.

“It resonated with me as a story about motherhood, having just had my own child, and it highlights the many ways in which female bodies were policed and politicized, and still are. In Anne’s case, whether her body ‘worked’ according to the patriarchy’s demands was literally a matter of survival… There’s so much about her story that feels modern. It’s one I can relate to as a Black woman, and it shows how little has changed in terms of our desire to tear down powerful women, to not let them live in their truth.”

The series also stars the likes of Paapa Essiedu, Amanda Burton, Thalissa Teixeira, Jamael Westman and Barry Ward.