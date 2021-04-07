Dwayne Johnson’s Gigantic Thighs In ‘Black Adam’ Workout Photo Have Fans In Awe

Click to share this via email

A superhero adventure calls for superhuman muscles.

While busy prepping for his role in the upcoming movie “Black Adam”, Dwayne Johnson shared an Instagram photo of his latest sweaty workout and had fans in shock.

“Grateful for the grind,” The Rock wrote.

But it wasn’t the workout that had fans impressed. Instead, all the focus was on Johnson’s massive, muscular thighs.

“I’ll just be over here letting some fabric out of your trouser legs!” stylist Ilaria Urbinati commented on his post.

“Omg…..those thighs.🔥🔥” another commenter said.

Another added, “BEAST MODE BROTHA!”

In another scoop, Johnson added in the caption that “Black Adam” finally goes into production this week. The movie is planned for release on July 29, 2022.