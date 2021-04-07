Shawn Mendes Hits High Notes With Cover Of Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’

Shawn Mendes is giving a nod to fellow Canadian musician Justin Bieber.

Mendes treated ears worldwide to an a capella rendition of Bieber’s “Peaches”. The “Stitches” singer delivered a high-harmony hitting vocal take on the hit song.

“Peaches” serves as the fifth single from Bieber’s sixth studio album, Justice. The song features vocals from Canada’s Daniel Caesar and American singer-songwriter Giveon. It was released on March 18 and topped charts in more than 10 countries, including Canada and the U.S.

Mendes, 22, became the youngest male artist to ever top the Billboard 200 with four studio albums, with the release of Wonder in December.