‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’: Andy Cohen To Host Final Season Reunion Special

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is coming to an end, but there’s still plenty that we want to know about the reigning family of reality TV!

Thankfully, fans will get answers to all of their biggest Kardashian-Jenner questions as the show celebrates its 20th and final season. The stars will sit down with Andy Cohen for a reunion special “coming soon,” the official @KUWTK Twitter account announced on Wednesday.

“We’re doing a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion covering all 20 seasons!” Cohen excitedly shared as the family called him up for “the ultimate FaceTime to announce the ULTIMATE #KUWTKReunion!”

The ultimate FaceTime to announce the ULTIMATE #KUWTKReunion hosted by @Andy! Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/JkPNWsxor8 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) April 7, 2021