Brooke Baldwin Speaks Up About Being ‘Surrounded By A Lot Of Men’ As She Departs CNN

Brooke Baldwin isn’t holding back on her way out the door.

The “CNN Newsroom” anchor is leaving her show, and appearing on Ms. Magazine‘s “On the Issues” podcast, she spoke about the gender disparities she saw on the job.

RELATED: CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Announces Departure From Network

“I’ve been anchoring for 10-plus years, the majority of that time two hours in the afternoon. And in that time, you know, the most influential anchors on our network [and] the highest-paid, are men,” Baldwin said.

“My bosses, my executives are men. The person who oversees CNN Dayside is a man, and my executive producer for 10 years is a man,” she continued. “So, I have been surrounded by a lot of men. I do think it is changing, I know it is changing just by looking at some of the faces that are popping up more and more on our channel.”

RELATED: CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Celebrates Her Security Guard With Big Surprise

Baldwin also talked about how those disparities also affected the rollout of news stories about women broadcast on the network, recalling that she “got told ‘no’ a lot.”

She added, though, “Little by little, by having women in places of power — and I would argue behind-the-scenes, not just in front, but behind-the-scenes — that is how you then have stories that reflect who they are. It’s getting better but we still have a bit of a ways to go.”